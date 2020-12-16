MadameNoire Featured Video

By now, we know the story of Mary Cosby’s strange love story. For those who don’t, Cosby married her late grandmother’s husband in order to inherit her grandmother’s money and the church. Now, this man wasn’t her biological grandfather but he was her grandmother’s husband. And most folks find that strange.

Mary herself found it strange as well. It’s the reason she put off marrying her husband, Robert Cosby, for two years. And the reason she refused to have sex with him during the first couple weeks of their marriage. She wasn’t into him but according to her, she trusted her grandmother and the plan she had for her life.

Mary’s also said that not everyone in their community was on board with the marriage. Her grandmother’s church lost several congregants after Mary and Robert tied the knot.

And now, apparently, even the ones that stayed initially, weren’t too pleased with her. Because now leaked audio from her speaking at church has surfaced as former congregants accused Mary of being materialistic and shaming the church-goers for being “poor.”

In the audio, obtained by Glock Topickz_, you can hear Mary saying:

“Coming in here draining me. I ain’t preaching over y’all’s sin. I’m doing everything else. Y’all ain’t helping. Halfway pay your tithes. I got 14 birthday cards. Your old stingy selves. You old poor people. I don’t want poor people around me. Your poor self. And if you ain’t poor, you’re stingy so you’re still poor. God said you was poor. Said you’re reaping…what’s that scripture, Norman?”

The audio cuts there. You can listen for yourself in the video below.

It was clear to me before but the audio really helps solidify the reasons why people left the church after she married Robert.

It was clear that the family is entirely focused on money over everything else. I’ve been to my fair share of churches where Pastor’s have spoken about a congregation’s need to up the tithes and offerings. But never in my life have I heard people be chastised for not giving church leadership birthday cards.

I don’t think that’s in the Bible and it’s not the responsibility of the people to do that.

The issue of Mary’s materialism is not the only allegation people are lodging against her.

There are others who accused Mary of disappearing for three years and then coming back looking like an entirely different person, due to what they believe is skin bleaching and plastic surgery.

All of it’s quite interesting. One thing’s for sure, Mary is the one to watch on “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”