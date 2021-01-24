MadameNoire Featured Video

Underclub, a designer underwear subscription service, has collaborated with Nude Barre, a Black-owned company that supplies nude-toned underwear for women of color. The companies have come together to bring us an essentials pack, which includes one seamless thong and one seamless bikini, in eight different shades. The skin-toned colors available include mocha, tapioca cream, lycheetini, cocoa, caramel, Irish creme, peach melody and Bohemian princess. The two-pack is priced at $32.00 and is available from extra small to an extra large.

Each month, Underclub offers new designs and styles of underwear to fall in love with according to the subscriber’s size and taste. They believe in using their platform and voice to highlight the beauty and value of diversity across colors, shapes and sizes. Underclub currently delivers XS-4XL underthings to people who identify as female and male.

Nude Barre was founded in 2011 by former New York Knicks dancer Erin Carpenter. Due to the obvious void, she decided to launch Nude Barre to provide women of color with underwear that was their actual nude shade.

“All throughout my career, I could never find nude hosiery and undergarments that matched my skin tone and many of the costumes I had to wear demanded that you have nude undergarments,” she told us during an interview back in 2017. “So on a weekly basis, I was dying tights, shoe, etc. and I knew there were others like me who wanted nude undergarments. Not being able to just go out and find your skin tone included in products on the market can really affect you over time. It is beyond frustrating.”

In the earlier days of Nude Barre, Carpenter found herself getting people to understand that there was more than one shade of nude.

“When I first launched it there was a lack of understanding that nude should not be one shade<” she said. “That it is not okay–we live in a global world! Even when I was pitching to stores it was like reeducating someone. And it is not just Black women who need these shades–all women need the variety of nude shades.”

The brand also offers flesh-toned bralettes, tights (for children too) and masks. Prices range from $22 to $35.