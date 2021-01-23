MadameNoire Featured Video

Almost a month after getting engaged, former Love & Hip Hop star Masika Kalysha revealed that she has called off her engagement to Jamar Champ. In a lengthy statement uploaded to Instagram, she explained that Champ wasn’t the man she thought he was.

“After much thought and careful consideration, along with some unfortunate findings, I have made the difficult decision to call off my engagement,” she wrote. “As a public figure I am aware that I am not entitled to the privacies most people would have. Because of this realization, I go the extra mile to ensure the privacy, safety and security of my family, loved ones and intimate relationships.”

Masika Kalysha, born Masika Tucker, claimed that Champ was trying to use her for his own personal gain and that she found some disparaging things that led to her walking away from the relationship. Tucker and Champ had been friends for a decade and got engaged in 2020 after four months of dating.

Unfortunately the man I intended to spend my life with has misused me behind closed doors and continues to use me publicly to gain attention off of my name and to my detriment. This is where I draw the line. I truly thought (after a ten year friendship) I knew this person. We genuinely love and care for each other, unfortunately when you are a public figure love does not cover a multitude of sins. After doing my due diligence I uncovered a Pandora’s box of findings that left me questioning everything I thought I knew about this person. I confided in him, I thought he was my best friend, partner and confidant; but instead he was trying to come up at my expense and extort me. In a desperate attempt to disguise the skeletons in his closet that I found, he used my past trauma as a weapon against me.”

Tucker said she didn’t want to display her relationship on social media initially but “did so to extinguish my former partner’s insecurities; inadvertently creating a monster.”

Fellow Love & Hip Hop star Karlie Redd, who is very familiar with relationship turmoil, offered some word of encouragement in the comments of her post.

“I’m so sorry sis,” Redd wrote. “Praying for you. Just know that you are loved.”

Tucker ended the engagement just a few days after she and Champ hosted their engagement party in Houston, Texas. See her full statement below.