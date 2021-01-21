MadameNoire Featured Video

Merriam-Webster tells us that the word feminism refers to both a theory and an organized activity on behalf of that theory — the idea that there should be political, economic, and social equality of the sexes and organized activities on behalf of women’s rights and interests. While there are many interpretations and more elaborate explanations, this is the most basic definition and starting point for any discussion of feminism. There has been much debate since the phrase was first coined back in 1893.

Feminism in Theory

The theory of feminism should be a “no-brainer.” It’s a basic, straightforward idea that every human deserves equal access to opportunities in life, equal treatment in equal scenarios. This is not to be confused with being regarded as identical and should not downplay the differences between the sexes. The core beliefs and activities supporting feminism should be fairly consistent across the board. Of course, there are no absolutes in life, so there will be limited times when gender can rightfully be a factor in hiring decisions (i.e., bona fide occupational qualifications ).

The true spirit of feminism should unite women around the world from all walks of life for a common mission. However, my personal experience with feminism throughout my life has left me feeling less than united and more cynical.

Feminism in Practice

Susan B. Anthony and her suffragettes allowed the founders of Delta Sigma Theta to participate in the Suffrage March of 1913 , provided they did so from the back, strictly segregated. Like other aspects of the Black woman’s experience, a recurring theme is that our work and support are welcome when we are not. We are never truly equal partners in the movement.

I have never felt like a completely equal peer to my non-Black women counterparts in the American feminist movement. I feel that they either want to speak for women everywhere while downplaying or ignoring needs specific to Black women or, like the situation in 1913, they want us to be seen and not heard. It reminds me of a quote from one of my favorite writers, Zora Neale Hurston, who said, “Black women are the mules of the earth.”

In my time spent working in corporate America in human resources at various Fortune 500 companies, there would be Women’s and Diversity Councils claiming to represent women’s interests, led by self-proclaimed feminists. They would have a clearly defined agenda, often focusing on improvements, such as lactation rooms or maternity leave. When I attempted to raise attention to issues such as hair discrimination in the workplace, they dismissed my ideas. This often happens when women of color raise equity concerns in the workplace.

Non-Black women often steal our voices, even when we support feminist causes. That happened to Tarana Burke when she started the “Me Too” hashtag that became a global movement. Many chose to credit actress Alyssa Milano instead, when she simply retweeted it nearly a decade later, though no doubt helping to gain major support for the cause. Many were quick to praise Milano for being an activist and pioneer while ignoring the true originator, an urban Black woman. This is a song we Black women have heard way too many times before.

I believe that mainstream feminist leaders feel somehow entitled to set the rules for womanhood. When women, especially Black women, step beyond the unwritten boundaries of feminism, there is a swift backlash.

Lana Del Rey, who has experienced feminist backlash herself, criticized the content of Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Doja Cat, and other women artists of color whose music is open about sex and sexuality, in defense of her own work. The sentiments she expressed are common in feminism: claiming to support the freedom for women to be equal citizens in this world while at the same time imposing limitations on how a woman should look, behave, or express her femininity (especially if she is Black). This type of situation is not isolated. Even among feminists, I have always perceived two separate but parallel tracks.

I have encountered similar judgments from feminist friends in my personal life. I place a strong emphasis on things like the importance of education, but I also enjoy fashion and beauty. My personal style can be considered very feminine, with dresses, jewelry, and lipstick shades, such as red, plum, or pink applied depending on my mood. I also like traditionally feminine hairstyles. Some have criticized me for perpetuating the archaic, man-pleasing stereotypes of women, when in fact, I enjoy looking and feeling “pretty” for myself. To me, feminism supports empowerment to choose your own image—yet if I choose a supposedly “stereotypical” look, self-proclaimed feminists will judge me.

Women of color are often invisible when it comes to planning advocacy events and feminist agendas, which has led to an emergence of a Black feminist movement. During the 2017 Women’s March in protest of Donald Trump’s misogynistic behavior, white feminists embraced the now-infamous pussy hat , a symbol that did not resonate with me and many other Black women. There are conflicting reports on what these hats represented, but one common belief is that they symbolized parts of the female anatomy, which for women of color are not pink. This is like referring to beige Band-Aids as “flesh-colored.”

I do not identify with the feminist movement, despite firmly believing in its tenets. I feel a disconnect between its theory and reality, which is not welcoming for women like me. I will continue to support equity and equality, but I will not profess to be a part of the modern organized feminist movement. This is yet another duality in my life. Hopefully, the feminist movement can become more inclusive, as it claims to be, over time.

Charasay Powell: Charasay Powell is an insightful writer who evokes a wealth of personal and professional experience to communicate with a wide range of audiences. She is also a seasoned HR Professional who has worked for top global organizations, government, and small businesses before becoming an entrepreneur in 2019. Charasay is comfortable in virtually any setting, from a Southern Family Reunion to a Fortune 500 Boardroom, and has developed a proven talent for connecting with people from all walks of life. She takes inspiration from wordsmiths such as Zora Neale Hurston, Dr. Maya Angelou, and Langston Hughes. Her goal is to continue the proud legacy these and others have established.