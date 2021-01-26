If you’re a stay-at-home mom or a mom who dreams of leaving her corporate job behind, you may be wondering if it’s possible to be at home with your kids while also generating income. The answer is yes! Many moms are ditching their consuming full-time jobs for part-time and freelance gigs that they can work from home. And before you start rolling your eyes, we’re not talking about signing up for sketchy multi-level marketing programs.

Full-time working motherhood has not been kind to all of us. Working forty-plus hours each week then coming home to carry the bulk of the childrearing responsibilities in addition to household chores is extremely taxing. So much so that moms have been leaving the workforce in droves to preserve their sanity and to keep from physically burning out. While some chose full-blown stay-at-home motherhood, others are getting creative with some of these popular side hustles for stay-at-home moms.

Bookkeeper

If you’re highly organized, pay close attention to detail, and are good with numbers, bookkeeping may be the perfect side hustle for you. Small business owners are everywhere and while they’re out running their companies, they need attentive people like you to keep track of their daily business transactions with accuracy. Best of all, you don’t need an accounting background to become a bookkeeper. If this sounds like a good fit for you, you can check sites like Fiverr and UpWork to see what bookkeeping gigs are available today.