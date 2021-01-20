MadameNoire Featured Video

Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman — who heroically led an angry mob of domestic terrorists that stormed the Capitol in hopes of pressuring the lawmakers into overturning 2020 election results —has been promoted to acting Deputy Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, The Hill reports.

In one of his first public appearances since the incident, Goodman escorted Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden for the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday. He greeted the President and Vice President when they arrived at the Capitol and was later seen leading Vice President Harris towards the inaugural area.

Goodman, who is also an Army veteran, was met with clapping and cheers from attendees while serving as Vice President Harris’ escort.

Goodman has been highly praised for the courage demonstrated during the deadly January 6 Capitol riot when he led an angry and violent pro-Trump mob away from the Senate chamber. Five people lost their lives as a result of the riots and it is believed that more would have perished had it not been for Goodman’s courage and fast-thinking.

According to NPR, a bipartisan group of legislatures has presented a bill to Congress that would award Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal for his actions.

“The United States Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate,” said Representative Charlie Crist (D-Florida), according to CBS. “I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country.”

Goodman risked his life and confronted a mob of thugs alone. We are so glad that he is receiving recognition for his courage. He deserves all of the attention and accolades that he has received plus some.