During an interview with Wendy Williams that aired on Tuesday (Jan. 19), comedian Tommy Davidson shared the story of an awkward moment he had with fellow In Living Color alum Jennifer Lopez.

It came up when Davidson, there to talk about his recent memoir Living in Color, was asked about getting snubbed by her at an event. He admitted that he initially took it personally (who wouldn’t?) because they got along well when they were both on the Fox sketch comedy series.

“You know what? I thought about that now. I’m sensitive. It just has to do with what I’m used to,” he said. “When I have a personal relationship with someone and we talk a lot, when I see them again, I pick it up from where it was. I hadn’t seen her in a long time. She became hugely famous, wonderful actress, does so much. And so I’m looking for that same personal relationship that was there before. And people are just people. It’s not about her, it’s about me.”

The incident in question occurred about 15 years ago according to Davidson, and the pop star/actress either didn’t remember who he was or simply wasn’t interested in being bothered.

“We were both at the cracker and cheese table at some function and I was like, ‘Girl! Aw man, you’re blowing up! This is really cool,'” he said. “I got a carrot, I was about to eat the carrot, and she was like ‘Yeah,’ and walked away.”

All these years later though, there are no hurt feelings about it. In fact, Davidson said he still has plenty of “love” for her.

“But the beautiful thing is you know, love doesn’t go away,” he said. “And the key to the whole thing is she’s Puerto Rican! You can not be hating on no Puerto Rican, you know what I’m saying? It’s just hard not to love ’em.”

In Living Color aired from 1990 through 1994. Davidson was a cast member for all five seasons, while Lopez joined as a Fly Girl for Seasons 3 and 4.