When you’re in the market for a new home, there is a slew of factors to consider when making a choice. Is it within commuting distance to your place of employment? Are the schools good? What is the crime rate? What are the property taxes like? Is it a family-friendly area? And that’s only touching the tip of the iceberg. Ironically, one thing that can make or break your experience in a neighborhood is the actual neighbors. And unfortunately, you are typically unaware of what you’re going to get until you are fully settled into your home.

Most of the time, you’ll find that your neighbors are extremely sweet, kind, and helpful. But there is almost always a wild card in the bunch that will have you ready to put your home back on the market within a couple of years of purchasing it. Here are the top 10 worst neighbors ranked. Let us know in the comments if there’s a neighbor we may have missed.

1. The Karen

Neighbors with Karen-like qualities are potentially the worst type of neighbor because of the threat that they pose to community members of color. They use 9-1-1 as if it is a customer service line and weaponize local police in order to keep their Black and brown neighbors “in line.” They harass people and as we’ve witnessed in one too many viral videos in recent years, they demand that their darker neighbors provide proof that they live in a community. Karens are, by far, the worst neighbors.