While promoting her upcoming Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, the daytime talk show host made an alarming accusation about deceased R&B singer, Sherrick. During a live panel, Williams alleged that she had been a victim of date rape at the hands of the singer.

“He mesmerized me with his twinkling eyes,” she told journalists Tuesday, according to People. “He flipped the interview around to where he was interviewing me — I was just gaga over this man and he asked me to go to an opening party, an album release party, with him that night.”

The night quickly went left and Williams says that the crooner assaulted her before the party.