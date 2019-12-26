Mack Wilds Pens Emotional Message About Expecting Child With Reported Longtime Girlfriend: “I Needed A Sign That I Was Supposed To Be Here”

By Keyaira Kelly

Actor Mack Wilds may be known for his roles in TV and film and his heartthrob status, but soon he will be known as “dad.”

“The Wire” actor took to Instagram on Christmas Day to announce that he was expecting his first child. The 30-year-old revealed that this year he was in a “dark place”  and learning he would become a father was a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Aight, serious moment… Earlier this year, I was in a really dark place. Shit, honestly? I’d been there for a while. I dunno, i was just letting life take me wherever she may. But I told God I needed a light. I needed a sign that I was supposed to be here, and that my presence here on earth was needed…Heard ju, God. Thank you for this. Merry Christmas.”

 

Mack, whose real name is Tristian Wilds, is reportedly having a child with his rumored longtime girlfriend, Christina Hammond. Hammond is a best-selling author of the book “Do It For The Gram.” She is also the founder of whatisHERstory.org, and curator for the Galerie Nina art exhibition. She posted a photo of she and Mack with a #tenyearchallenge caption, sharing a throwback flick of the pair when they were younger.

10 year Challenge. 🤰🏽💚 #grateful

Hammond also posted a few pics of their mutual friends and family, with the message,”Thankful for the tribe 🙏🏾”

thankful for the tribe 🙏🏾

Congrats to these two!

