MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s no secret that the women of “Little Women of Atlanta” have no problem with throwing hands or pieces of chicken, if necessary. But when it comes to radio personality, Ms. Juicy Baby, she is more known for her piercing tongue than her stinging fists.

And if there was anyone who caught most of her wrath, it was the late Ashley “Minnie” Ross, her co-star.

Ms. Juicy had a tendency of calling Minnie out on her…half truths. And Juicy insinuated on more than one occasion that she wanted to be her because of her sudden interest in radio—when Minni had always worked in beauty and cosmetology.

As we reported earlier, Minnie lost her life in a car crash that took place in the spring of last year.

In the trailer for the new season of “Little Women Atlanta,” we watch as all the cast members react to Minnie’s death with Juicy saying, “I’m not going to have nobody to argue with no more.”

During a recent interview with The Neighborhood Talk, Ms. Juicy spoke about the relationship she shared with Minnie and what we can expect from the new season of “Little Women Atlanta” without her sparing partner.

See what she had to say below.

“In the middle of the pandemic we lost Minnie, our cast member. It was really hard for us to cope and also try to film all at the same time.”

Juicy said that plenty of people were unaware of the fact that in real life she and Minnie were friends.

“Because what they see—how can I say that? We had our ups and downs. We had to do what we had to do for the sake of the show.”

All the fighting on the show

“As far as me and Minnie goes, I look at it as just like everybody else. It’s a job. So we had to do what we had to do for the sake of a job but not to belittle us or question our integrity. We knew what it was at the end of the day but we also have to bring entertainment to everyone. There’s times that we had to show our true feelings. And no real relationship, whether it’s friendship or not, get along at all times. But we have differences. But other than that, we was very cool, very close.

As far as [fighting among] the other girls, they have learned. It’s all about working an entertainment. They have learned how to set aside differences…I think people think because we’re little we don’t have the same problems as everybody else do. We do!”

Juicy also wanted to let the people know that for this season of “Little Women Atlanta,” she is serving as executive producer.

You can watch the full interview in the video below.

The season six premiere will air for two hours and include a tribute to Minnie airing on Friday, January 22 at 9pm ET/PT on Lifetime. You can watch the trailer for the new season below.