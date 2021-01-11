15 Apps Every Woman Should Download

Between managing birth control, looking out for your personal safety, handling periods, and making sure we aren’t nipping out in the freezer aisle of the grocery store, there are a lot of particular inconveniences and concerns that come with being a woman. Is it fair? No way. When will men start taking more control over pregnancy prevention in our relationships? They haven’t got a clue what it’s like to remember to take the pill each day. When will the world just be a place that’s safe for women so we don’t need to take preventative measures? And when will the nipple truly be free, so it doesn’t elicit aggressive and unsolicited attention?

Nope, none of it is fair. But we have to operate with the understanding of the way the world is, rather than the way we wish it were, while simultaneously working to improve it. And in the meantime, women can use all the help they can get managing all their particular concerns. And wouldn’t it be nice if, instead of just being a place where men slide into your DMs unprompted, our smartphones became powerful tools that make being a woman a bit easier? On that note, here are apps every woman should have.

For mood: Aura

As caretakers and wearers of many hats, women can often forget to stop and take a break and take time for themselves. The Aura app can help with that. It has guided meditations, as well as personal stories, music, and nature sounds that you pick out depending on what mood you’re in – or what mood you’d like to be in. It will also send you regular reminders to pause and do some breathing exercises and even helps you track your moods over time.