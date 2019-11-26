Rotimi’s Girlfriend Vanessa Mdee Says She Knew He Was Her Husband After Two Days

Power star Rotimi Akinosho plays a cold-hearted villain on TV, but it looks like the singer is also a leading man in the heart of his bae, Vanessa Mdee.

Mdee, a Tanzanian rapper, singer and host, sat down with radio personality Millard Ayo, and gave an interview spilling her feelings for the self-proclaimed “Nigerian Buttascotch.” Mdee reveals she didn’t need much time to know that he was the one for her.

“It took me two days…only two days. I said, ‘this is my husband,'” she began as she switched between her native tongues of English and Swahili.

Her interview marks the first time she’s publicly come forward to talk about their budding relationship. Ayo then asks her to confirm if she’s in deep with the entertainer, to which she undoubtedly confirms.

“Yes, I am in love him. I love him,” Mdee says.

She then posted a photo from her interview with the caption “Buttascotch.”

Rotimi answered back in her comments section, writing, “Mrs. Buttascotch, How you dey?”

On Monday Rotimi returned the love tap by posting an image of the two together. He captioned the photo, “H E R.”

The two were alleged to be together after different photos of them surfaced online over the summer enjoying a lavish vacay in Miami, Florida.

Prior to their trip, Rotimi was seen liking Vanessa’s photos and flirting with her in the comments section.

According to The ShadeRoom Rotimi and Vanessa shared videos while house shopping in Atlanta. So it looks like a walk down the altar may not be too far behind.

While it’s not our place to rush anything, there’s nothing more we love to see than love!