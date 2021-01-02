Naturi Naughton Said Fiancé Gave Her & Her Daughter A Ring During Proposal

Naturi Naughton got a Christmas gift she wasn’t expecting when her boyfriend proposed to her during what she thought was a princess photo shoot with her and her daughter. The Power Book II: Ghost star shared the details of the magical moment her love popped the question just days before Christmas while in New York City.

“This amazing man of mine planned this whole photoshoot, complete with my glam team and stylist might I add, for me and my daughter with matching princess dresses,” she told Essence. All I had to do was show up We are all just taking pictures as normal, then the music changes to a song called ‘Looking For Love’ by Mul-Ty. Out of nowhere I see Mickey, Minnie, and the whole Disney crew walk in, and then I see my parents and one of my best friends walk in behind them—all wearing their masks. I was in shock! When I turned around, my now fiancé was down on one knee! Ahhhhh!”

After he popped the question, Naughton said that her now fiancé also gave her three-year-old daughter, Zuri, a ring as well.

He promised to take care of me and my daughter,” she said. “Then he asked would I ‘do life with him forever’ and I said, ‘YES!’ The most beautiful part of the proposal is that he gave Zuri a ring too, with her birthstone (Ruby) in it. My fiancé said that his commitment to me is also a lifetime commitment to her. Zuri admired her ring, then said, ‘Oh For me?’ She was so happy…It makes me happy that they have a great bond as well. Any man that I would choose would have to know that Zuri and I are a package deal!”

The New Jersey native said that she actually met her future husband through the man who played her husband on television, Omari Hardwick.

I never imagined that one random night in NY would change my life so much. I had no idea I was about to meet the best teammate ever. Omari Hardwick and I were recording a song together and Omari was like, ‘oh you gotta meet my people’. On that night, I met this kind, handsome, southern gentleman who would love me like I’ve never been loved. From that point on, we talked every day, quietly dated and fell in love. Thank you, TV hubby, for introducing me to my future hubby!

Congratulations to Naughton and her fiancé!