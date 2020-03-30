Cree Summer Celebrated Her Daughter’s 9th Birthday With A Pandemic Parade

We’ve had to give up a lot this year. There were birthdays, baby showers, weddings and brunches that have been postponed or canceled entirely because of the dangerous and highly infectious nature of the coronavirus.

But in the wake of this uncertainty, people have found ways to get creative. There have been Zoom hangouts, FaceTime calls, and in the case of Cree Summer’s daughter, Brave Pullen, who recently celebrated her 9th birthday, an entire parade of cars drove past her house to commemorate the occasion.

In a video posted on Black celebrity kids, Cree Summer spoke about the whole surprise shindig for her daughter.

“It’s Brave’s birthday. She has no idea that she’s about to have a surprise pandemic parade.”

People drove past with huge signs, many hanging out of their sunroofs as they wished her a happy birthday and screamed well wishes from their car.

People told Brave that they loved her, reminded her that they would see her r soon and one participant told Brave to follow her dreams.

At the end, Cree asked her daughter, “Did you like it? You feel loved?”

When Brave responded, “Yeah,” Cree said, “Because you are.”

You can watch highlights from the day in the video below.

Cree wished her eldest daughter a Happy Birthday in a special Instagram tribute.

Brave is Cree Summer’s first child with her partner Angelo Pullen. The couple’s second daughter, Hero Peregrine, was born in 2013. There are reports that Summer has a son n his twenties from a previous relationship, Miles Summer-Pullen.