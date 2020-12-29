Mya Reveals She Married Herself In 2013

Mya is taking the concept of “self love” to new levels.

Back in February, the singer posted an image of herself on social media, wearing a gorgeous Seychelles wedding gown and beaming happily at the camera. What we didn’t know at that moment was that she was shooting the video for her song “The Truth,” while acting out her reality of marrying herself. As it turns out, Mya has been happily married to herself for seven years. She committed to herself years ago.

When the photos went live online, the Internet buzzed from platform to platform with everyone asking the same question: “Mya got married?” Everyone wanted to know who the lucky guy was. On a recent episode of Fox Soul’s Out Loud with Claudia Jordan, Mya explained how she’s been in a committed relationship with herself.

“I did a music video where I married myself and the Internet went crazy when a wedding photo was leaked first and I just went along with it,” she shared, laughing. “Because I actually did marry myself in real life at the end of 2013.”

“It was all about self-care, self-love and getting myself back after a toxic relationship,” she continued. “Last year, I renewed my vows stepping into a new year. It’s not about anything like ‘all men are bad’ or anything like that. It’s really about becoming your best self and making sure that you’re leveling up in all aspects of your life.”

“That’s what that video and song ‘The Truth’ represented for me,” she added. “It dropped on Valentine’s Day when most people expect you to have a boo and show all these pictures on social media. They wanna know who you’re booed up with. But that’s not what it was for me. It was also art but people had their own interpretations. But that’s what it was for me. And it’s a true story.”

As far as fielding questions about who the mystery spouse was at the time, Mya said she was tickled to hear everyone’s responses while knowing the truth all along.

“I didn’t even say anything. I just said ‘thank you,’” she recalled with a giggle. “A lot of people kept asking me, like, ‘Who’s the lucky guy?’ I said, ‘Well. It’s not a guy at all…’ It was actually really fun. Some of the interpretations were out of this world, but things happen and things get misconstrued. But it’s been a beautiful ride.”