When celebrities and influencers experience happy moments in their life, they like to reveal it in their own special way. Emily B’s daughter Taina Williams didn’t get the opportunity to do that. While a Chicago Tribune reporter named Jason Meisner was live-tweeting about Williams’ boyfriend G Herbo’s court appearance regarding fraud charges, he revealed that he and Williams were engaged and that she was four months pregnant with his child.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Williams debuted her small baby bump in her latest Instagram post. In the photo, the 22-year-old promoted her limited swimsuit collection with Matte as she wore a camouflage cover up that shows her swollen mid-section.

In the tweet about her pregnancy, Meisner wrote:

“His lawyer says Herbo has a fiancé who is four months pregnant and lives in New Jersey. ‘He sees her frequently and needs to continue to see her.’ Asks that Herbo be allowed to travel to and from Chicago and California to New Jersey.”

There were rumors that Williams was pregnant back in October when a video of her with a little baby bump at G Herbo’s 25th birthday party. This is a joyous occasion but with G Herbo’s current case, he is facing six years in prison. According to the Chicago Tribune, G Herbo has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft and is currently out on $75,000 bond. During a court appearance on December 9, he pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges during a video conference.

The two confirmed they had been dating in January 2019, according to XXL.

G Herbo already has a son from a previous relationship with model Ari Fletcher, a son named Yoshon.