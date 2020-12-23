Beauty Of 5: Products We Can’t Wait To Try From Degree’s New Bodycare Line

Degree was one of the first deodorant brands I started using when I realized I needed to up my underarm odor protection. I consider it one of those tried and true brands to turn to because you know exactly what you’re going to get when you grab it off the shelf. But in the new year, the Unilvever brand is switching things up, and not just with its staple product, deodorant, but with a whole line of bodycare products.

The expansion makes sense, especially when you look at the types of products Degree will be offering come January. If you trust the brand to take care of you throughout the day — especially during tough workouts — why not look to Degree for relief after a long day or sweat session as well? From here on out, you likely will thanks to the addition of muscle soaks, body wipes, soaps, and more coming in a few weeks.

The bodycare line complements the new deodorant formula also coming from Degree next month which is aluminum and alcohol-free and available in four scents: Revitalizing Botanicals, Calming Lavender, Uplifting Citrus, and Awakening Waves. The second deodorant range, Unstoppable Freshness, available in stick and spray form, will feature Degree’s MotionSense® technology which activates as you move, promising 48 hours of sweat and odor protection.

Like everyone, we’re eagerly anticipating the new year, but we’re especially looking forward to trying out Degree’s new bodycare collection. Here’s a closer look at the products we have our eye on.

Epsom Salt Muscle Soaks

The phrase “Maximum Recovery” says it all when it comes the products in the bodycare line, especially the Muscle Soaks. Known to help relieve tired, sore muscles and speed up recovery, Epsom Salt is combined with mood-boosting fragrance technology to ease your mind and your body in these soaks. The lavender extract soak helps calm and soothe while menthol adds a tingling sensation to the experience. Both soaks have the bonus of electrolytes.