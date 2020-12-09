MadameNoire Featured Video

Many of us were shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of actress Natalie Desselle-Reid. While this year has been full of unfortunate surprises, the death of this talented woman who spent years in the industry making us laugh really struck a chord.

And for the people who had the privilege of knowing and working with her, even more so.

Rapper turned host, Eve, worked with Desselle-Reid on her eponymous sitcom in the early 2000s.

Yesterday, Eve spoke about her experiences with Desselle-Reid on “The Talk.”

“She passed yesterday and we all found out, I think yesterday. Out of respect for her family, I’m not going to say much because I don’t know all of the details. But as far as the “Eve” cast, we all found out yesterday and I have to say those years, doing that show were some of the best of my life. I learned so much. We became family. Way more than friends. Natalie was incredible, such a bright light. Always positive, always wanting to help anyone with anything. An amazing mother, amazing wife. We hadn’t been in touch in the last few years but this—it doesn’t make it obviously any easier for me. I’m still processing it. Because like I said, none of us knew that she was even sick. And if anyone wants to help, there is a link on her Instagram @NatalieDesselleReid for the GoFundMe page for the family because we just want to rally around them and make sure they’re going to be okay and get whatever is needed for them. So, may she rest. May she rest, may she rest in paradise.”

After Eve’s comments Sheryl Underwood noted the fact that Desselle-Reid represents another Black person dying early from colon cancer–after Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death this past August at the age of 43, and warned our community to get checked out early and often.

Shortly after Desselle-Reid’s death was announced to the public, Halle Berry, who had just shared a clip about her time working with Natalie on the set of “B.A.P.S.” also posted her condolences on social media.

“Natalie taught us love, joy and humor through her characters – she could never dim her light, and it was infectious. With her I laughed harder than I’d ever laughed before. She showed us it was ok to be goofy and funny while still being sincere and extraordinarily kind. She and I would hoot and holler over every #BAPS tribute we came across, sending them back and forth to one another, overwhelmed that our on screen friendship meant as much to you as it did to us. She was especially humbled by that, as am I. Natalie represented actual black women, not what black women are perceived to be. For that she was often underrated, passed over – deprived of the platform she truly deserved. But her light continues to shine through the people who grew up watching her, the people who knew her best and those of us who loved her. Above all, she was a daughter, wife, friend and mother ; and my heart is with her entire family, especially with Leonard, Sereno, Summer and Sasha. I’ll love you forever my sweet friend. ima miss you Nat Dog!”

