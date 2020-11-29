Madamenoire Featured Video

A gospel singer has been exposed after a video of him kissing a man leaked on social media.

Darrell Walls, known for singing with the Walls Group, uploaded a video of him kissing a man onto his Instagram story, Love B Scott reported. In the video, they are smiling and laughing as they engage in conversation before they turn and kiss each other. The man in the video hasn’t been identified.

He used the close friends option when sharing the video, but the video ended up circulating on social media. Walls has deleted his Instagram account since the video became public but he is still active on Twitter. He tweeted “You Are Good, Oh Lord… You Are Good” after the video became public.

Since being a gay Black man, especially in the Black church, is deemed unacceptable, his followers showed an outpour of support via Twitter.

“Hey Buddy. Stay encouraged. U were used by God in a mighty way a few days ago. So of course the enemy is mad. Remember this… U sang about it,” one follower wrote.

“We stand with you,” another follower tweeted. “We love you. More importantly, God loves you. Continue to serve Him, He will continue to enlarge your territory so you may continue to bless the body of believers. Those who do not want to receive that blessing can get tf on ASAP #disrepectfully.”

The most disheartening part is that someone Walls trusted chose to share that video without his consent, which one of his fans also acknowledged.

“I am so sorry someone you trusted hurt you in this way. You are a great person and deserve all the happiness in the world. Period. Don’t allow anyone’s ignorance and hatred. Especially in the name of God, deter you and your gift. You are loved and you are deserving.”

We’ll keep you posted on Walls response.