Kevin Hart is no stranger to putting his foot in his mouth. His comments from past and present have haunted him and caused him some losses, like his opportunity to become the fifth Black comedian to host the 2019 Oscars. The Seriously Funny comic is under fire yet again. This time, is for saying his teenage daughter, Heaven, was engaging in “hoe-like activity” in his latest Netflix special, Zero F**** Given.

“A week goes by, ‘Dad, I don’t like Rob no more.’ I like this boy named Tim,'” Hart said in the stand-up special. “Instantly, in my mind, I said, ‘My daughter a hoe. This is hoe s***. This is hoe s***. Hoe activity right in front of my face.'”

Hart has an account on an app called Clubhouse, which is a fairly new social network of voice chatrooms, and engaged in a conversation with folks on it on November 27, 2020. Women took the opportunity to slam him for his comments about his daughter and accused him of disrespecting Black women and questioned him about why he would say such things about his child.

The Philly native then jumped on Instagram to defend himself further after being bashed during his chat on Clubhouse.

We gotta stop. Stop with the false narrative, it’s a false narrative that’s being created. If you were in the Clubhouse and a part of the conversation, this wasn’t about Black women. It wasn’t about me going against Black. The question was asked about the joke about my daughter and me referencing my daughter having hoe-like activity. I gave an answer to it. Here’s what it is, guys: I’m not calling my daughter a hoe, I’m saying what she did is hoe-like activity. I called three former hoes I know and asked them, ‘Is this hoe-like activity?’ … Stop with the false narratives and the click bait and the back-and-forth.”

In the caption of the post, he made it clear that he was not apologizing. The same way he didn’t apologize for his homophobic tweets from a decade ago that resurfaced.

“THIS IS NOT AN APOLOGY….this is common sense…..also THIS IS WHY I MADE THIS SPECIAL!!!!,” he wrote.

Watch his video below.