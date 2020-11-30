It’s wonderful if you have a circle of loved ones whose opinions you trust. Everybody needs their confidantes, especially because when you’re faced with a predicament you need people outside of it to see things clearly and provide valuable input.

Never taking anyone’s input or feedback would be nearsighted and a bit egotistical. That being said, it’s possible to rely on the input of others too much. At the end of the day, the opinions of others should be like the garnishes on top of the entrée, which is your intuition.

Nobody should know what’s best for you more than you do. Relying on someone else to give you the perfect answer when it’s time to choose a job, leave a relationship, move to a new city…that’s an unsustainable business model for your life. Everybody is full of opinions, but not everyone A) really knows your heart or B) has your best interest at heart We spoke with the founder of Black Clinician Network, Karena Curry, about the problems that arise from asking for others’ input too much.

To some degree, it’s normal

“We all worry about other people’s opinions to a certain degree,” says Curry. “Opinions are instrumental in helping to shape cultural and societal norms. We value the opinions of close friends, family, and trusted colleagues and may solicit them from time to time but how much is too much?” Curry actually provided some very helpful questions to ask yourself, before asking anyone else for input.