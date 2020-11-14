Madamenoire Featured Video

Nina Thomas, the wife of NFL player Earl Thomas, has filed for divorce. According to TMZ, Thomas filed for divorce on November 3, 2020 citing her husband’s adultery as the reason she wants out of their marriage. She also noted that there is no chance of reconciliation. The 31-year-old also requested that her husband only have limited access to their three children until “he takes a parenting course and can show evidence that he is able to care for the children for an extended period of time.”

The Thomas’s made headlines back in April 2020 when the soon-to-be ex Mrs. Thomas found her husband cheating in a rented Air BnB and was accused of pulling a gun out on him. After the incident, she was hit with a felony charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Page Six reported.

The couple has been married since 2016.

It seemed that the couple was working things out by the looks of Earl Thomas’ recent social media posts. In October, he shared a loving birthday message to his scorned wife.

“Just want to take the time to wish the woman who I can talk to in the middle of the night … who has accepted who i am through it all and has helped me grow in so many ways .. I hope you enjoy what I’ve planned for you bae…. 31 is going to be your best year yet … I love you wife..

HAPPY 31st Mrs Thomas,” he wrote under a picture of them two.

In another post from October, the New Orleans Saints player shared another adorable caption under a photo collage of the couple during happier times.

“I don’t normally smile but when I do it’s because she got me feeling like I’m in heaven,” he wrote.