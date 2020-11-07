Madamenoire Featured Video

After a four-day wait to see who the President of the United States will be, Joe Biden has won the election with 290 electoral votes. History has also been made with Kamala Harris being the first Black woman and first South Asian American to be the Vice President of the United States. This is an emotional victory for the Black community, and one person who couldn’t hold back was Van Jones. After Biden and Harris’ win was announced, he spoke about how meaningful this is and was brought to tears.

“It’s easier to be a dad this morning,” Jones said through his tears. It’s easier to tell your kids, ‘Character matters, being a good person matters’. And it’s easier for a whole lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry that the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president is happy your baby has been snatched away.”

He added that knowing that Donald Trump will be out of office in January 2021 is liberating to many.

“This is vindication for a lot of people who really have suffered. ‘I can’t breathe’. That was not just George Floyd. There were a lot of people who felt like they couldn’t breathe.”

The CNN host also added that it is relieving to know that Biden is in office and the affect that will have on the younger generation, even his own son.

“This is a big deal; for us to get some peace and have a reset. Being a good man matters. I want my son to look at this. It is a good day for this country. I am sorry for the people who lost, but for most, this is a good day.”

