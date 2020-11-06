Madamenoire Featured Video

Over the weekend, we shared that former Spice Girl Melanie Brown, Mel B., intended on asking Eddie Murphy, the father of one of her children, for increased child support.

She claimed that her income had decreased and she needed additional help for the care of their 13-year-old daughter Angel.

But apparently, supporting Angel might not be her only issue.

Brown claims she is facing bankruptcy and has petitioned the judge to lower the $500,000 settlement she was ordered to pay in her ex-husband’s legal and accounting fees.

According to The Daily Mail, in a declaration, Mel B. told the court that if the order is not modified, she “effectively be insolvent and will in all likelihood have to file for bankruptcy. I simply do not have the ability to pay such an exorbitant sum.’

The settlement is a part of their divorce proceedings from three years ago.

Brown claims that while she earned between $2-10 million during the UK portion of the Spice Girls tour, her income has been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decreased income, in addition to the $2.5 million she owes the IRS put her at risk for bankruptcy.

In addition, she pays Belafonte $15,000 in spousal support and another $7,300 in child support for the child they share, Madison. Then she has her own legal fees.

She estimates that her expenses for next year will be $700,000.

Brown, who moved back to the UK from L.A. last year, claimed that she’s abandoned efforts to move Madison back to the U.K. with her because she can no longer afford the attorney fees to continue fighting Belafonte—who opposes the move and wants full custody of his daughter.

In the declaration, Brown wrote: ‘Because of my lack of access to liquid funds, I have formally withdrawn my international move away request that was previously pending as to Madison,’ she wrote in her declaration to the court. ‘I maintain my belief that it would be in Madison’s best interest to move to the UK and reside with me and her older sisters (Angel, 13, by Eddie Murphy, and Phoenix, 21, by her ex, Jimmy Gulzar). ‘I am devastated that given all the financial issues and implications, I am not financially able to advocate for Madison’s relocation to the United Kingdom.’”

Brown is not sure that her employment opportunities will be any better in 2021 either.

“While I hope to find employment opportunities for 2021, I anticipate that it will be difficult to find work as an entertainer in these unprecedented times. I am informed and believe that there will not be any events or concerts in 2021. Therefore, I have no idea how long it will be before I can work and the businesses can earn any significant further income.”