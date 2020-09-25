Toni Braxton Says She Can Only Do A Verzuz Against One Of These Two ’90s R&B Icons

If Toni Braxton were to do a Verzuz, who could you see her going up against?

That’s a hard one. During a conversation with another music icon, Missy Elliott for Interview magazine, the women talked about Verzuz and how they’d been approached to take part. The only issue for both is that they can’t figure out the right “nemesis” per se to put their music up against. Elliott said she could probably just go against herself: “I most definitely could go Missy versus Misdemeanor.” What fun is that though?

As for Braxton, she named two women she felt would be the best fit to do a Verzuz with. If not them, she can’t see herself doing one at all.

“Yeah, I can’t. I’m like, ‘It would have to be me, Mariah [Carey] or Mary J. [Blige] or something. Us girls from the ’90s,” she said. “But no, I haven’t put it on the register to do it yet.”

Either woman could be a great musical companion for Braxton to go up against, because she does have a wealth of memorable songs, top 10 tracks and number one hits, as well as songwriting credits many may not know about. Some of Carey and Blige’s best can go up against Braxton’s cuts, including the biggest ones in “Un-break My Heart,” “You’re Makin’ Me High” “Breathe Again,” “Another Sad Love Song,” and “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” And then there are just the classics, including “Love Shoulda Brought You Home,” “Seven Whole Days,” “Let It Flow,” “I Love Me Some Him,” “Just Be a Man About It” and on and on and on. All that being said, put some respect on Braxton’s name, because she definitely has a deep catalog.

And though Braxton hasn’t participated in a Verzuz just yet, she’s enjoyed them. She ended up trending thanks to her commentary during Babyface and Teddy Riley’s struggle of a first battle. We’d love to see her in one of her own soon — as long as she has the right musical challenger.