The ‘Verzuz’ Battle Between Babyface And Teddy Riley Didn’t Go As Planned And The Internet Had Jokes

Over 400,000 people tuned into Instagram last night to see the Verzuz battle between super producers Teddy Riley and Babyface. Unfortunately it was a bust due to technical difficulties on Riley’s end.

While Babyface was appropriately sitting in his at-home studio, Riley came with a live band in hopes of putting on a mock concert. His try at having the upper hand failed and all the audience heard was echoes and bad audio during his performance. It was supposed to begin at 9:00 p.m EST but after a hour it was evident that the audio was a major barrier and was creating an awkward experience. They told viewers to tune back in at 10:30 p.m but things apparently still weren’t right. Babyface and Riley both erased the Live from their accounts and later announced they would give it another try at a later date.

“Tonight was really special,” Babyface said in an Instagram video. “It’s only right that we postpone this thing and do it at a time when there aren’t any technical difficulties and everybody can hear the music the way it needs to be heard.”

Riley also promised fans that they would be back.

“It’s just like a boxing match [when] something goes wrong, we have to do it again,” he said.

One person that had a lot to say was Toni Braxton, who is a frequent collaborator with Babyface. Braxton couldn’t help but crack jokes with the rest of the internet.

“Y’all gonna have to let me know when my song come on ’cause this is cringe,” she tweeted.

Y’all gonna have to let me know when my song come on cause this is cringe pic.twitter.com/dgnOnwpwpA — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

The hype man doesn’t know how to fix audio? AND he doesn’t have a mask on either? Teddy! What is going on!? — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

Are we really starting over? I’m sorry I gotta make dinner this is like watching old folks use Jitterbug phones pic.twitter.com/9Fjqm0xxwM — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

This isn’t the first time the Verzuz battle has to be postponed. Babyface revealed earlier this month that he and his family had been diagnosed with COVID-19 which is why the battle had to be pushed back.

Take a look at what the Internet had to say about this below.

This nigga #TeddyRiley coulda put on his Guy leather jacket, been sippin some Yak, and pressin the play button. That's it! But ooooh no instead "Mr. I Do Too Damn Much" was in there shooting a damn Hulu special. #BabyfacevsTeddyRiley #Verzuz #TeddyRileyVsBabyface pic.twitter.com/FXrpY0tmk7 — CMYK__ (@cmyk__) April 19, 2020

Teddy Riley has a whole band while babyface dusted him with this… #TeddyRileyvBabyface #BabyfaceVsTeddy pic.twitter.com/sHcfzkAfEB — Timeline Terroist (@superiorDRIP) April 19, 2020

Me contemplating turning Teddy Riley in for having more than 10 ppl in his house while wasting our time #TeddyRileyvBabyface pic.twitter.com/dWoks87Xpx — ₿ɛɴɴყ ₿ᶤᄂᄂᶤ๏ɴ$ 👑 ∞ 𓂀 👽 (@OhEmGee713) April 19, 2020

Teddy Riley had 5 engineers, 4 cameras, 3 microphones, 2 hypemen and 0 chance in hell at beating 1 Babyface. 👀😬 #VERZUZ #BabyfacevsTeddyRiley pic.twitter.com/y9AVm3931X — Chika Ezeabiama 🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@ps6811) April 19, 2020

Teddy Riley and his crew dancing to music that we couldn’t hear..pic.twitter.com/16u5YmuS3w #TeddyRileyvBabyface — Dime Store Deva 💙🤍🕊 (@deva_dime) April 19, 2020

Teddy Riley sound be like… pic.twitter.com/FTyu3b9DUX — Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 19, 2020

Also kids we all know the digital era rules and these jokes shall fly but please don’t let over production and audio issues make you think Teddy Riley is a joke. One of the greatest architects of music to ever touch this planet……now back to the memes…… — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) April 19, 2020

All of instagram: yo Teddy, we cant hear you fam Teddy Riley & the Tedettes: pic.twitter.com/HqoNO5Kmp9 — Axel Trolley (@Phaze215) April 19, 2020