It’s beautiful when a man has a healthy bond with his mother. In fact, research shows that there’s a good chance that the positive bond that a man has with his mother influences his ability to be a supportive and loving partner. A man’s relationship with his mother can also negatively influence his relationship, especially when that bond becomes distorted in some way. Mama’s boys are men who are excessively attached to their mothers and dating them can be quite the nightmare. Here’s why.

They may have a co-dependent relationship with their mothers

Mama’s boys may be excessively attached to their mothers, but please don’t think for a moment that he is solely responsible for the unhealthy dynamic. These relationships are often rooted in co-dependency, meaning that both parties have formed unhealthy attachments.