“I Haven’t Weighed This Little Since High School”: Wendy Williams Lost 25 Pounds During Quarantine And Now She Looks Like This

Wendy Williams managed to shed some pounds during her time quarantining, and the talk show host showed off her new look during the Season 12 premiere of her show on Monday.

The 56-year-old shared that she, like many people, started quarantine eating a little bit of everything, including hot dogs and lobster. However, she had a change of heart — and appetite.

“Food became disgusting to me,” she said according to Extra, noting that her weight loss came from a shift in eating habits. “I was cooking at first and it was all good, I was shoveling stuff in my mouth.”

She felt as though she was “done with food” for a time, or at least with scarfing down food for the pleasure of it all. It wasn’t until she went for a routine colonoscopy that the recently single star found out she had lost a great deal of weight unintentionally.

“I haven’t weighed this little since high school,” she said. I feel really good, but I’m just alone in my romance.”

This, of course, isn’t the first time Williams has shed some major pounds. She lost 50 over the span of a few years previously. She started going the Pescatarian route and prioritized breakfast.

“I did it on my own and I love it because I no longer have to do that fight with clothing. ‘Wah, wah, wah, I don’t wanna wear sleeveless…does this make my butt look big?'” she said in 2017. “Those things get in the way of being a good host for the people.”

“This is as good as it’s going to get,” she added. “I’m not gonna fight my body anymore, I’ve lost the weight, I feel fantastic.”

She also dealt with claims that she looked like she lost too much weight after fainting live on air at the end of 2017.

“They are so jealous!” she said at the time of concerns about her health. “Excuse me, do I look too skinny? I weigh 145 pounds. I am sleek, lean, and living my life.”

Check out more of her lighter look below: