Tweet Refuses To Be ‘Very Sexualized’ In Order To Be Successful In The Music Industry

Tweet has re-emerged onto the R&B scene with her latest single “Never Felt This Way” after being MIA for four years. While she is happy to put out new music she isn’t willing to use her sex appeal to sell her records, something that she feels is too prominent in today’s music industry. In a chat with Page Six, the Southern Hummingbird commented on how she feels the raunchiness is used a tool for female artists.

“I feel like female artists have to be over sexualized in order to win in today’s music era,” she said, “Very over sexualized; very naked. All of those things which I’m not gonna do.”

Tweet, born Charlene Keys, said she was surprised when she showed up for a photo shoot and saw that the wardrobe was more revealing than she thought it would be. She said that the stylist “came with nothing but bustiers and leotards.”

“I was like, ‘No. Where did the clothing go?’,” she said about the clothes.

The Rochester, New York native said that instead of using sex to sell, she would rather let the music speak for itself.

“I want this music to touch and soothe the soul of my fans during this difficult time in all of our lives,” she said in statement about her new music according to ABC.

Her last project, which was her album Charlene, was released in 2016 and landed in the number four slot on the Hot 100 Billboard chart. Before Charlene, she took a 10-year hiatus from music. She told Black Doctor that she had become depressed after the unsuccessful release of her second album, It’s Me Again, in 2005.

“I just knew that I wasn’t happy,” Tweet said. “I did have suicidal thoughts at times. I didn’t want to be around anybody because I felt like nobody could help.”

Besides “Never Felt This Way,” she also has two other singles titled “I Admit It”and “Remedy.”