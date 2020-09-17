Career Skills To Cultivate During A Pandemic

The U.S. lost 22 million jobs to the pandemic. As of early August, roughly 42 percent of those had been recovered. But the pandemic also resulted in the creation of a few new jobs. Covid-19 tester. Temperature screener. Video platform support specialist. These were not jobs you heard of before the pandemic.

Among the carnage, if you look closely, there are a few who actually benefited from this disaster. Those who get ahead always know what skills to cultivate, advance, and advertise, depending on the current market. They follow industry trends. They see where things are headed. The problem is that nobody saw the world headed into this pandemic. And though it’s strange to talk about the pandemic as a type of “market,” it is. Whatever is going on in world news impacts nearly every industry.

You might recall during the first few months of this thing, Clorox and other major cleaning supply companies couldn’t restock shelves at the rate at which people were emptying them. Zoom, which was a platform people were barely using before the pandemic, saw millions download it in a hurry. While there has been a time of mourning for many, now might be the time to brush your shoulders off and look around at what the world is now. Where do you fit in? Where do your skills fit in? Is it time to learn something new? We spoke with Keirsten Greggs, founder of TRAP Recruiter, about how people can cultivate their skills during the pandemic.

Update that resume

Greggs says this is a great time to update your resume. You may have nothing but free time to do so, so look it over, and add those accomplishments that you haven’t yet added. If you’ve taken any webinars during this pandemic, learned new skills or became more advanced in another, make sure that’s on your resume. If you have taken this time to do some volunteer work, add that. If it’s been particularly faith-related, we cover how to add that to a resume, here.