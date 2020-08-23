Two Men Arrested For Role In Attack Of Three Transgender Woman In Hollywood

An arrest has been made regarding the attack of three transgender woman. According to ABC, two suspects named Carlton Callway and Willie Walker were taken into custody on August 20, 2020. Callway was charged with robbery with a hate crime enhancement and Walker was charged with extortion regarding the attack and robbery of Jaslene Whiterose, Eden Estrada and Joslyn Flawless.

“As soon as our officers saw the video, they knew who it was,” Los Angeles Police Department Captain Steve Lurie said during a news conference. “He’s a homeless person here in Hollywood that some of our officers recognized.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is still looking for one more suspect. Once they arrest Davion Williams, he will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The attack of Estrada, Allen and Busanet was live-streamed on social media. While the women were being attacked and robbed, no one called 911 or offered to help them. The men stole their phones, jewelry, shoes and purses. One of the men had approached them on August 16 while they were shopping and offered to buy them what they were purchasing but later refused to. Around 2:15 a.m on August 17, he approached them while they were waiting for their Uber and stole Estrada’s phone. Rocks were thrown at them when they tried to get her phone back. Busanet, also known as Jaslene Whiterose, was hit in the back of her head during the attack and fell to the ground. Joslyn Allen, who goes by Joslyn Flawless, was robbed for her shoes and jewelry when one of the men approached her with a crowbar.

“We thought we were going to die because the guy had left and he’s going to come back, he has a crowbar,” Estrada told ABC.

Allen posted on social media about the horrific attack along with a video of her being robbed.

Scariest moment of my life. This is where i was while @edenthedoll and @jaslenewhiterose were crying for help. He held a crow bar to my face and threatened to kill me unless I stripped my shoes off and gave him my jewelry and all my processions. He said if i was trans he would kill me. He then forced me to hold his hand while he looks for my friends to kill them for being trans. Meanwhile men and WOMEN screaming that I’m a man and telling him to beat me. Please help us find them. PLEASE

In the video of the attack, the police drove by the women during the incident. Captain Lurie told KTLA that they were probably in a hurry to respond to another emergency and had no idea of what was going on.

“It appears, from a preliminary look, that that black-and-white was headed to an unrelated emergency call nearby,” he said. “It’s possible they had no idea what was happening there. It was a busy night on the boulevard, there were lots of small groups and crowds of people.”