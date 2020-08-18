Gizelle Bryant Says Daughters Have “Come Around” To The Idea Of Her Dating Ex-Husband Jamal Bryant

When Gizelle Bryant, of “Real Housewives of Potomac” fame, first started dating her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant, the voices of dissension didn’t just come from outside of her home.

While the people in the public eye had heard tell of Jamal’s numerous indiscretions and infidelities in the church, the couple’s three daughters, Adore, Angel and Grace, saw firsthand the toll it took on their mother. And they were not shy about letting her know that they did not approve of this reconciliation for several reasons. They saw what he put her through and they felt that he was being disingenuous in his interactions with them as he made his way back into the family circle.

I found the conversation pretty telling and perhaps a little disappointing in Gizelle seeming to dismiss their feelings.

Now, in a recent interview with E! News, Bryant claims that the girls have changed their tune when it comes to their father.

When asked if her daughters had “come around,” Bryant said, “Yes, of course they have. That was like a year or so ago. We’re doing great. I mean it’s a little tough in this pandemic because you can’t get up and fly wherever you want to go and meet somebody. So it’s been a little tough on us, but we’re doing great.”

They asked Gizelle if she’d be open to marrying Jamal again and she said, “That is like the million dollar question. I mean, yes. I’m not opposed to it. If he asked me I would say yes, but you know the timing has gotta be right. Clearly I’m not getting married tomorrow. We have another wedding to go to. It’s called The Dixons.”

She’s referring to her RHOP castmates Robyn Dixon and her ex-husband Juan who also recently reunited. The recently reconnected couple have also been considering the idea of remarrying but Gizelle is not sure when they’ll actually do it.

“I don’t know, but you know, Robyn has a ring on it, so I’m going to be pushing for that to happen sooner rather than later.”

But in reference to her own potential nuptials, Bryant said, “There is no rush. I’m not going anywhere. Jamal’s not going anywhere. We’re just going to enjoy our time.”