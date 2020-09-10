Reasons To End That On-Again-Off-Again Relationship For Good

On-again-off-again relationships make for great R&B songs; however, that’s about as far as it goes. The fact that you always end up with the same person over and over may seem like a testament to your love, but it’s also indicative of unhealthy relationship patterns. If that’s not reason enough, here are ten more reasons to exit that emotional rollercoaster.

You’ve seen this movie before

All relationships follow patterns and the blueprint for this particular relationship always seems to end with a breakup. After a while, it’s not even surprising anymore.