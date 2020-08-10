Tracy Morgan Wants His Last Name Back In Divorce From Wife Megan Wollover-Morgan

A couple of weeks ago, we announced that Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover were separating after five years of marriage.

And while the separation is news to us, it was apparently a long time coming.

According to our sister site Bossip, Morgan was separated from his wife before the pandemic. And judging by some of the comments filed in the divorce documents, it might not be all that amicable.

Megan Wollover-Morgan filed for divorce last month citing “irreconcilable differences” and stated that there was no hope of them getting back together. Wollover moved out of their $8 million mansion and into a $1.7 million home a few towns away.

The next day Morgan filed his answer to the petition requesting joint custody of their 7-year-old daughter Maven. He wants them each to pay child support and would like for Megan to return to her maiden name.

Megan said she and her husband have a prenuptial agreement and that both sides have acquired property and assets during their five-year marriage and she wants them split according to the conditions of the prenup.

Megan claims she has “inadequate means of support” for both herself and her daughter and is requesting alimony, child support and primary custody of their daughter.

Morgan agrees that property should be split according to the prenup and it should also dictate the alimony payments.