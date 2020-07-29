Tracy Morgan And Wife Megan Wollover To Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage

Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover have ended their 5-year-marriage.

Morgan confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Morgan, 51, and Wollover, 33, share a 7-year-old, Maven Sonae. Morgan is the father to adult sons Gitrid, 34 and Malcolm, 32, and 28-year-old Tracy Jr., whom he shares with his ex-wife Sabina Morgan.

Morgan and Wollover were engaged in 2012 and wed in August 2015 during an intimate ceremony, 14 months after Morgan’s severe and life-threatening car crash with a Walmart truck.

The June 2014 crash killed his friend 62-year-old James McNair and required Morgan to use a wheelchair for five months as he healed.

Speaking about their nuptials, Wollover said, “After almost losing Tracy last year, I am so grateful to finally be married to the love of my life. We have been through so much and our love is stronger for it.”

Last month, in celebration of the five year anniversary of the crash, Morgan thanked his wife and children, via Twitter, for literally helping him get back on his feet.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy. I thank GOD for my family. I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and the most of this second chance.”