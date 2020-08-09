Azealia Banks Says She Wants To Committ Suicide: ‘I’m Ready To Go’

It’s no secret that rapper Azealia Banks has struggled with mental health issues that have plagued her career. Her talent has been overshadowed by her erratic behavior and she has been seen as “problematic” and it has kept her star from shining. In her recent posts to her Instagram stories, the Harlem native revealed that she has reached a breaking point. She posted that she was planning on committing suicide.

In her posts, she shared that being in quarantine has taken a toll on her mental health along with everything she has been through in her career.

“Yea, I think I’m done here,” she wrote. “This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon.”

Banks added that her “soul is tired” and that she is “ready to go.”

“I’m not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy…..I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective.”

In a series of voice notes in her story, she said that she would release her final albums in the next few months and will look for “voluntary euthanasia.”

“I’m going to start looking for voluntary euthanasia options because…I don’t have any more defense. I don’t deserve to be down here being ridiculed and having my ideas stolen. I’d rather die a hero than some b—-h that people continue to make fun of.”

The “212” rapper added that she didn’t want anyone to reach out to her.

“Please don’t get in my DMs. Don’t send me messages about how you care when I’m in trouble when I’ve been screaming and shouting that I’ve been in trouble for a long time and asking for help for a long time. Don’t just respond to me when im ready to go.”

She sounded like she was intoxicated while recording these voice notes. Before she posted these concerning messages, she was listening to unreleased tracks while seemingly sipping an alcoholic beverage.

We are hoping that Banks gets the immediate help that she needs from loved ones since she is in a suicidal state and should be hospitalized.