The Best Parts Of Being In A New Relationship

When you decide to make things official with a new love interest, you can almost guarantee that good times are ahead. Though it can be tempting to rush things or worry about what’s next, it’s best to try to live in the present and enjoy this stage of your journey for what it is because once the newness wears off, it’s gone forever. Here’s a quick reminder of why being in a new relationship is so great:

The dates

From the feelings of anticipation to the butterflies, dating as a new couple is exciting. Getting all dressed up to enjoy an evening out on the town with someone new is one of the many perks of being in a relationship.