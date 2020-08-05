How To Make A Small Space Feel Bigger

Making the most of what you have is a skill that can serve one well in just about every area of their life, from finances, to cooking, to vacation, and more. And it’s especially true when it comes to home decorating. You can find someone with an enormous, gorgeous home, but they’ve filled it with clutter and bulky furniture, so the space just feels wasted. Meanwhile, you may find some of the most charming, most welcoming, and most uplifting homes actually aren’t that big. But what the homeowners lacked in square footage, they made up for in imagination and a little creativity. Feeling like you have room to move around in your home, and really maximizing the space, can improve your mood. You don’t need to be limited by the size of your home. Big ideas + a small space = a welcoming place. If you get specific about how you’ll utilize every corner of your home and what you really need there (and don’t), then you can have a small home that feels spacious. We spoke to Leneiva Head who is a realtor with extensive interior design experience about how to make a small space look bigger. She had some excellent tips.

Let in natural light

Letting as much natural light into a space as possible will immediately make it look bigger. Open the curtains. Open the blinds. Head says that you shouldn’t have any bulky pieces of furniture blocking windows, obstructing their light. From a landscaping standpoint, you may consider trimming or removing large trees that are blocking major windows.