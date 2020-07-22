Foxy Brown Congratulates Nicki Minaj On Pregnancy With Heartfelt Note: “Finally Got Your Greatest Hit!”

Foxy Brown is elated to welcome fellow recording artist, Nicki Minaj, to the mommy club. Wednesday, the “Get Me Home” rapper took to Instagram to congratulate Nicki on her pregnancy and gush about the upcoming birth of her baby.

“True we go at it like real sisters,” Foxy began. “Still ride hard AF tho. That TRINI BLOOD different! Swear, I damn near shed a tear for this! WATCH GOD. FINALLY GOT YOUR GREATEST HIT! Tell the King thx for lovin’ my b–ch. Baby C got a NEW Baby Cuzzo. f—ing proud of you Nic!”

For the most part, Nicki and Foxy have maintained a sisterhood. Nicki has often credited the Brooklyn rapper for heavily influencing her music.

“I may have never even started rapping if it wasn’t for her,” Nicki said in a 2017 Instagram post celebrating Foxy’s birthday. “KING FOX. Her flow & delivery is still unmatched. You can’t listen to me w/o hearing her influence. She’s still the only thing I compete w/when it comes to precision of flow, delivery & execution. Trini QUEEN. Happy Birthday my love @foxybrown.”

Monday, Nicki dropped the bombshell that she is expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty. The news did not come as a shock to many fans who have been suspicious about a possible pregnancy since May.

It’s always nice to see Black moms and Black women support one another.