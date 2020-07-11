NFL Player Kyle Queiro Questioned Jill Scott’s Sex Appeal And Twitter Answered Him

A NFL player is getting dragged on Twitter for questioning how people could be sexually aroused to the beautiful Jill Scott. Former Dallas Cowboys player Kyle Queiro took to Twitter on July 10 to ask his followers how and why they see the Philadelphia native as appealing.

“People are attracted to JILL SCOTT!?,” he said in a now deleted tweet.

He added that “by no means is she ugly. But y’all really sexually aroused by her huh?” In conclusion he said “So it’s an energy thing. Got it.”

Twitter swiftly came for his neck and made it clear that slanderous talk against the Why Did I Get Married? star is not welcomed and will get you bashed. Even rapper/singer Tory Lanez chimed in and said anyone that doesn’t see Scott’s beauty is questionable.

“You can’t trust a n—a that don’t find Jill Scott attractive,” the “Jerry Sprunger” singer tweeted.

After being shamed by Black Twitter, Queiro deleted his tweets and clarified why he would post such insulting things.

“I tried to explain my tweet after realizing how poorly it was worded and conveyed,” he tweeted. “I didn’t grow up on Jill Scott so it was news to me that was a sex symbol, and I just tweeted. Stupidly. It was best just delete it & take my L.”

The 25-year-old added that he even though his comments were disparaging, he loves Black women.

“I’ve also seen people equating my tweet to both: fat shaming and a hatred of black women. With how prevalent that is, I can understand why people may feel that way. But that is not the case here.”

Jill Scott has not said anything about Queiro’s comments.

Queiro held himself accountable and took his tweets down but the backlash has yet to end. Take a look at what Twitter had to say.