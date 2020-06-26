In life, disappointment is inevitable. At some point, we will all deal with having our plans thwarted and our dreams crushed. Disappointment can be devastating, which is why it’s important to adopt constructive coping mechanisms. Here are ten strategies for coping with disappointment that will keep you from getting stuck.

Give yourself space to mourn

When you have your heart set on something, rejection can be extremely painful. Rather than forcing yourself to quickly get over it, give yourself a period of time to mourn. Contrary to popular belief, it is possible to miss what you’ve never had.