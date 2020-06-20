A Washington D.C Teen Who Was Thrown In Dumpster In Viral Video Receives Makeover

A Washington, D.C woman went viral this week after a disturbing video of her began circulating on the internet. In the video (which is above), the young woman is seen talking to a group of young men. They took things a little too far when they dragged her over to a nearby dumpster and threw her in there. As she laid in the trash, they laughed and didn’t offer any help.

The embarrassing video and the shameful act of those men left the internet outraged. One social media user who was determined to locate her was a D.C chef who goes by Chef Gee. She found her on Instagram and gave her the sweet gift of a makeover.

“The last time ya’ll saw @stonelover43 on my Page she was covered in Trash inside the Garbage earlier this week!!!,” she captioned the video of her makeover on her Instagram page. “In My City #DC I’ve been in contact with her non stop ever since that day!!! Me and my girls got together today and gave her a complete makeover!!! Thanks to @meccaonamission1 For doing her hair last minute‼️ @cha.londa For slaying her face‼️ And @sweetfaces204 @darealchingyeyes For picking out the clothes we bought together‼️ THIS GIRL WAS SO FULL OF JOY THE ENTIRE 6 Hours we were together she made us all laugh, and cry I just want her to remember what I told her!!!! YOU ARE A QUEEN AND WILL ALWAYS HAVE A PLACE IN MY [heart]‼️”

On her page, the young lady was thankful for all the support she received via social media.

“Thank you guys so much for your support, it means so much to me during this trying time,” she wrote in a post. “I just wanted to let you guys know it means a lot. No one deserves to be treated like I was regardless of the situation. This situation really opened my eyes and I currently taking time to find myself and self-love.”

The young men responsible for this have not been identified.