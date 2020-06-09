Meghan McCain Admits She Wasn’t Even In NYC When She Played Victim And Claimed Rioters And Looters “Eviscerated” Her Manhattan Neighborhood

When Meghan McCain took to Twitter to complain about her Manhattan neighborhood looking like a “war zone” after being “eviscerated” by looters and rioters, she didn’t only exaggerate about the damage done to her neighborhood. As it turns out, the television personality was not even in New York City at the time.

As you may recall, Meghan took Twitter on June 2nd in a victimized rant that slammed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for their poor leadership amidst protests stemming from the murder of George Floyd.

“My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone,” she tweeted. “DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this.”

The thing is, Meghan’s neighborhood wasn’t affected in the way she claimed. Thankfully, her neighbor, Kristen Bartlet, who is co-head writer for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” called her to the carpet for her false narrative.

“Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine,” Bartlet tweeted.

The plot further thickened the next day when Meghan took to Twitter to admit that she wasn’t even in New York City during the protests. Her reason for confessing? A gossip publication got wind of the fact that she was elsewhere and was preparing to expose her. Ironically, she tried to use her pregnancy to drum up sympathy because playing the victim seems to be her default reaction to everything.

“I am six months pregnant – a gossip organization is about to run a story of where me and my family are currently,” she tweeted. “I sent a tweet yesterday based on the news I saw happening in midtown we all have been watching all over different media platforms.”