Derek Chauvin’s Charges Upgraded To Second-Degree Murder For Kneeling On George Floyd’s Neck, Other Three Officers To Face Charges

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will elevate the charges against former officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder, according to a report by the Star Tribune who spoke to different law enforcement sources.

In addition, the other three other involved cops, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, will also face charges of aiding and abetting murder against George Floyd, a man who begged for relief after Chauvin leaned onto his neck with his knee, suffocating him.

The case was handed to Ellison last week after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made the decision in order to have a less biased prosecution effort.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar corroborated the information by tweeting out the announcement prior to tweeting a link to the Star Tribune’s report.

Chauvin’s charge was was arrested last Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. However, his arrest was littered against a road of rough terrain, after protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis to protest Floyd’s murder.

In response, Floyd’s family attorney Benjamin Crump released the family’s reaction through a statement on Twitter.

“This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified that @AGEllison took decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in George Floyd’s death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder. #JusticeForGeorge”

When Chauvin was initially charged, Floyd’s family wrote a direct retort, explicit stating they expected a the fullest extent of the law.

“We expected a first-degree murder charge,” the statement read. “We want a first-degree murder charge. And we want to see the officers arrested.”

To date they are still advocating for first-degree murder.

“This is a significant step forward on the road to justice, and we are gratified that this important action was brought before George Floyd’s body was laid to rest,” the family’s and Crump’s statement continued on Wednesday. “That is a source of peace for George’s family in this painful time.”

“These officers knew they could act with impunity, given the Minneapolis Police Department’s widespread and prolonged pattern and practice of violating people’s constitutional rights,” the statement said. “Therefore, we also demand permanent transparent police accountability at all levels and at all times.”

“Our message to them: Find constructive and positive ways to keep the focus and pressure on,” they said. “Don’t let up on your demand for change.”

Several services for Floyd will take place across the country in Minneapolis, Houston, Texas and Raeford, North Carolina, signifying important landmarks where the Floyd family has ties. Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to attend, while boxer Floyd Mayweather has agreed to pay for Floyd’s burial.

Floyd was killed on May 25th when he was arrested outside of a local market for alleged forgery. His last words, “I can’t breathe,” struck the hearts of many Black people who watched Eric Garner leave the earth in the same manner.

Since his death demonstrators have marched in the streets for over a week advocating for justice in his murder. Floyd’s death compounded with the senseless killings of Tony McDade, a Black trans man murdered in Tallahassee, Breonna Taylor, a decorated Louisville EMT, and Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man killed while on a jog in Georgia, brought everyone’s feet to the fire for a pivotal moment in history.