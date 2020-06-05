Experiences Anyone With A Controlling Mom Understands

I was watching season 3 of “Love Island” recently (I know I’m a little late to the party) and along came the episode when the parents visit the islanders. I don’t know if any of you recall, but Montana of season 3 did the dirty on screen a few times with her beau Alex. So when her mom visited her on the island – her mom who had been following the show – I thought for sure she was going to get a talking to. Instead, her mom just playfully said something to the effect of, “I wish you hadn’t had sex on TV.” “THAT’S IT?!!!?!” I literally screamed this and jumped up when this happened. I was watching the show thinking, “If I were Montana, I’d have about 15 yelling voicemails waiting for me from my mother when I got off that island.” I forget that some people have moms who are just…pretty chill. I understand that most mothers would not like to see their daughters doing the deed under the sheets on a reality TV show. But for the record, that would get me disowned by my mother. Lesser things have nearly gotten me disowned. If you have a controlling mother, you know what I mean and probably know of these experiences.

You fear answering the phone

When your phone rings and you see it’s your mother calling, you don’t know what you’re going to get. She’s either just calling to say hello, or to yell at you about some perceived slight that she’s come up with while you were just minding your business. You start searching your brain for possible ways you may have upset her, so you can be prepared, before answering the phone.