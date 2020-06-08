Why You Should Date For 5 Years Before Getting Engaged

This may sound a little long to some. It may sound like an eternity. Very few people wait five years to get married. But I’ll argue that, if waiting five years to marry sounds like too long, then you’re the perfect candidate for waiting five years. If you marry someone, it’s with the intention of spending all of your remaining years with that person. So…a five-year time frame spent in any way with them should not feel long. I would even argue that those who don’t want to wait five years don’t want to because they fear that, in that time, they’ll learn something they don’t want to learn – that they aren’t compatible with their person. And with many humans having a self-destructive nature, sometimes people just like to double down on what they know is a mistake, locking themselves into a decision even further that they know is wrong for fear of…turning around. For fear of admitting they were wrong. For fear of starting over. It’s why so many dating couples who are on the rocks get married and then so many of those married couples throw a baby at a sh*tty marriage. It’s this strange habit people have that’s like, “I know what’ll fix the fact that we’re going in the wrong direction – let’s just go faster, in the same direction.” It’s one of the dangers of marrying too soon. On that note, here’s why I think most couples should date at least five years before getting married.

A lot of people get along for a year

I’m always terrified when a couple gets engaged after one year of dating. A year? Anyone in that situation could probably tell you that they dated plenty of people in their lives for about a year. And then went onto realize those people were all wrong for them. So…why aren’t they allowing that same time frame to elapse here, just to make sure it isn’t the same case?