Kenya Barris Calls Off His Divorce To Dr. Raina Edwards-Barris

Baby, Kenya Barris and his wife Dr. Raina “Rainbow” Barris are on a love rollercoaster. And at this moment, they seem to be on a high.

Because according to The Blast, Barris has called off his divorce from his wife.

According to court documents, Barris filed a request for dismissal of his divorce on May 15. The request is for the court to throw out the petition and the couple will remain legally married.

In the petition filed on August of 2019, Barris cited “irreconcilable differences” and requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four minor children, Lola, 13, Beau, 11, Kass, 9 and Bronx, 3.

They also have two children over the age of 18.

Rainbow never responded to Kenya’s petition in court. Now, a judge will have to sign off to dismiss the case.

Just last month, Barris spoke to rapper T.I. about how difficult it has been for the public to know that ­­­he and his wife were separating.

Barris said, “It is part of life. When I was growing up, we didn’t have—I never saw Cliff and Clair argue. If you look at sitcoms and our stories, we’re supposed to be okay. But 52% of marriages don’t work. And the notion of understanding—We didn’t know about therapy or really understand it. We didn’t know about really having the church or other married friends that would have given us the skeleton to make it in another sort of way. So I feel like talking about that to a generation of people who might be going through what I’m going through, it makes them say, ‘Hey, there’s other people out there like me. Maybe we can make it. Maybe we can’t.’ I just want to be as real with my sh*t as possible. It is the toughest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.”

But before all of that he briefly alluded to the fact that it might not happen. And I guess they were able to find a way to make it work.

This is not the first time the couple have sought to dissolve their marriage.

The couple, who married in 1999, filed for divorce in 2014 but withdrew the papers in 2015.