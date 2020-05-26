Kink And COVID: A Pandemic’s Effects On Sexual Subcultures

The fact that we must keep six feet of distance from each other and cannot congregate in large groups has impacted our lives far more than any of us could have anticipated. It’s wiped out some industries entirely. It’s causing depression in many. We really didn’t realize just how much humans must physically be near each other in order for civilization to survive. Think about it: doctors must literally touch patients often to diagnose and treat them, and right now, doing so could be a health risk for the doctor. How the hell are we supposed to get around that? Well, hazmat suits apparently. But when you’ve brought in a hazmat suit, you know we’ve lost control of the situation. I’ve read some funny stories about cheaters suffering during this time because they can’t go be with their side pieces – though some are still talking to them – and it got me thinking about how some of our other dirty, guilty subcultures and habits can be affected. Think about the entire world of kink. A lot of it relies on anonymous interactions, sex with strangers, unclean and public places, and groups. So they’re screwed. Here are funny ways COVID-19 may affect BDSM, swinging, and other sexual subcultures.

via GIPHY

Swingers’ parties become a risk

Swingers’ parties are just ripe for virus exchange. Before, the concern was around STDs, of course, but now you have to make sure that everyone at the party doesn’t have coronavirus?! Well, that’s pretty hard to monitor. If just one couple arrives who is sick, they could quickly infect many others, who bring that virus home to their families. So these parties may be canceled for a while.