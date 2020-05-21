Happy Birthday, Big: 10 Of Our Stories Told Through Hip-Hop

May 21 marks the birthday of the widely celebrated rapper, Notorious B.I.G. If he were still alive, he would be 47 years old. Despite the fact that his life was cut short at the tender age of 24, he left his mark on the hip hop world and still had a large influence on the rappers today. To commemorate his birthday, we wanted to highlight some of our favorite stories told through hip hop songs.

“Renee” by The Lost Boyz

Inspired by the senseless murder of a Queens woman named Ebony, “Renee” tells the story of a blossoming romance between a man and a woman that is tragically cut short when Renee is fatally gunned down.

“It’s a true story and a story with some creativeness with it,” Mr. Cheeks told RapDillz in a 2017 interview. “It’s also about a girl that was killed in the hood. her name was Ebony out in forty-pee back in the late ’80s. I just wanted to write about it and put light on that situation.